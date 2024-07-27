Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $17.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.75. 698,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,842. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $352.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

