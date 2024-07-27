Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Comerica by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Comerica by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $53.40. 1,100,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,692. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

