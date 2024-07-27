Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Get Comcast alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.