Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.35-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-4.050 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 962,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

