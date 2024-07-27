Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Stephens

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COLB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.81.

COLB stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

