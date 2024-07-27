Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $26.99 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

