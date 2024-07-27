Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CL opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,988 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $130,622,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

