Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHRS

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

CHRS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $197.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.60. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.