Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.28

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 5326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

