CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

CNX Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 4,432,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

