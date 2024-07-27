CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Raised by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $62.96. 1,597,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

