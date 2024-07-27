Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.61

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and traded as low as $16.18. Clariant shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 119 shares.

Clariant Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

Clariant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.