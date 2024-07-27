Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Citizens Bancshares stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $47.00. 728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. Citizens Bancshares has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $51.20.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
