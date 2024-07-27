Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Bancshares stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $47.00. 728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. Citizens Bancshares has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $51.20.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

