Citigroup Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $93.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.46.

Shares of AFL opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

