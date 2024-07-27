Citigroup Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.32.

NYSE RF opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

