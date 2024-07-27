Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Macquarie

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Macquarie from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.60.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $142.58 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Churchill Downs by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.