Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Trading Down 0.1%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 1,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 177,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

