ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
