China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Up 59.1% in July

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
Shares of CNPPF stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.
About China Overseas Property
