China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 97.6% in July

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.6052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

