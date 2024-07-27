Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$1.89. Chesapeake Gold shares last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 13,100 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.17. The company has a market cap of C$130.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 19.07.
Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Chesapeake Gold
Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.
