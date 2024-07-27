Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$1.89. Chesapeake Gold shares last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 13,100 shares trading hands.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.17. The company has a market cap of C$130.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 19.07.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Chesapeake Gold

In other Chesapeake Gold news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$257,520.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 241,800 shares of company stock valued at $658,813. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

