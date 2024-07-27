Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Chegg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 23,988.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 947,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 943,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chegg by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. Chegg has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

