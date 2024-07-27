Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $233.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.10. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

