Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Up 219.7% in July

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 219.7% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Celtic Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of CLTFF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724. Celtic has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.
Celtic Company Profile
