CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.16

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 34085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.
CBS Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.
About CBS
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
