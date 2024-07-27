Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 4.9 %

CASY opened at $391.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,081,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

