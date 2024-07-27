Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.83 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-5.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,768,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,259. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

