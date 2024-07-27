Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.0 million-$755.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.9 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-5.050 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. 4,768,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.80.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

