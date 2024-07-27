Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Announces Earnings Results

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 4.14%.
Carter Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 79,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About Carter Bankshares
