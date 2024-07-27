Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Announces Earnings Results

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Carter Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 79,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

