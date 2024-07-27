Carrier Global’s (CARR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.64.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after acquiring an additional 310,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

