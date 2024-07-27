Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 4.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 22,778,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 30,767,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

