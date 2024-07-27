Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 4.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 22,778,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 30,767,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.0 %
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.