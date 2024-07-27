Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $20.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 313,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.