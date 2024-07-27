Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. Carlisle Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 3.4 %

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $13.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.66. The company had a trading volume of 509,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,715. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.56. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

