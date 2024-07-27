Capital Research Global Investors Takes Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,721,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,978,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.81% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $841,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,537 shares of company stock worth $3,074,765 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,545. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

