Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,188,436 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $189,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 873.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,661,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,551. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

