Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,646 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.33% of NXP Semiconductors worth $209,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.11 on Friday, reaching $253.62. 2,111,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,814. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

