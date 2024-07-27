Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 553,948 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,948 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $65,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $16,304,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $16,875,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,647,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPCR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 575,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19 and a beta of -3.58.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

