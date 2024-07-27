Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702,522 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.76% of SentinelOne worth $54,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after acquiring an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,273,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,990,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,582 shares of company stock worth $12,655,659 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,235,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,075. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on S. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

