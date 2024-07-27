Capital Research Global Investors Has $116.98 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296,314 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CONMED were worth $116,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

CONMED Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $71.00. 412,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNMD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

