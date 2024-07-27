Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $158.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.89.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.77. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

