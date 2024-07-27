Capital International Sarl Purchases Shares of 31,788 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832,144 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,412,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,693. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

