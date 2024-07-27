Capital International Sarl Invests $327,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.4 %

EXR stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,388. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $171.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.