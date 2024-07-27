Capital International Sarl Has $2.85 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 259,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,677. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.