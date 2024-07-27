Capital International Sarl Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. 5,878,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.



