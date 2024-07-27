Capital International Sarl Cuts Stock Holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 754,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

