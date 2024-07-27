Capital International Sarl Buys 10,805 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $173,678,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6,797.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568,457 shares during the period.

UBS traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $30.56. 775,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,143. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

