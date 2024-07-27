Capital International Sarl Acquires Shares of 279,489 BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 279,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,000. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.25% of BBB Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBBB. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,378,000. Sib LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $4,756,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $6,342,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,821,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $6,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

BBB Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TBBB stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 781,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,148. BBB Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BBB Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBB

BBB Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.