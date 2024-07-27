Capital International Sarl Acquires Shares of 279,489 BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 279,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,000. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.25% of BBB Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBBB. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,378,000. Sib LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $4,756,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $6,342,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,821,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $6,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.
BBB Foods Stock Performance
Shares of TBBB stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 781,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,148. BBB Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBB
BBB Foods Company Profile
BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BBB Foods
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.