Capital International Sarl Acquires Shares of 2,123 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 43.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 41.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.93. 1,878,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,227. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.83 and a 1-year high of $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

