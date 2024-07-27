Capital International Ltd. CA Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $2,176,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $4.91 on Friday, hitting $297.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.30 and a 200 day moving average of $303.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

