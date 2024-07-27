Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.24 Million Stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA owned approximately 0.10% of ATS worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ATS by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATS by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,205,000 after buying an additional 83,639 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ATS by 67.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ATS by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 236,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 72,528 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ATS by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,011,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,200,000 after buying an additional 1,068,310 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,182. ATS Co. has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

